Football: Africa Cup Of Nations Result

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 18, 2024 | 01:20 AM

Football: Africa Cup of Nations result

SanPédro, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jan, 2024) Africa Cup of Nations result in the Ivory Coast on Wednesday:

Group F

In San Pedro

Morocco 3 (Saiss 30, Ounahi 77, En-Nesyri 80) Tanzania 0

Playing later

Democratic Republic of Congo v Zambia (2000 GMT)

