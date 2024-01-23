Football: Africa Cup Of Nations Results
Sumaira FH Published January 23, 2024 | 02:00 AM
Abidjan, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jan, 2024) Africa Cup of Nations results in the Ivory Coast on Monday:
Group A
In Abidjan
Equatorial Guinea 4 (Nsue 42, 75, Ganet 73, Buyla 88) Ivory Coast 0
Guinea-Bissau 0 Nigeria 1 (Sangante 36-og)
Playing later (both 2000 GMT)
Group B
In Abidjan
Mozambique v Ghana
Cape Verde v Egypt
