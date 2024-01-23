Open Menu

Football: Africa Cup Of Nations Results

Sumaira FH Published January 23, 2024 | 02:00 AM

Football: Africa Cup of Nations results

Abidjan, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jan, 2024) Africa Cup of Nations results in the Ivory Coast on Monday:

Group A

In Abidjan

Equatorial Guinea 4 (Nsue 42, 75, Ganet 73, Buyla 88) Ivory Coast 0

Guinea-Bissau 0 Nigeria 1 (Sangante 36-og)

Playing later (both 2000 GMT)

Group B

In Abidjan

Mozambique v Ghana

Cape Verde v Egypt

