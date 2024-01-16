Open Menu

Football: Africa Cup Of Nations Results - 1st Update

Umer Jamshaid Published January 16, 2024 | 01:10 AM

Yamoussoukro, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jan, 2024) Africa Cup of Nations results in Ivory Coast on Monday:

Group C

In Yamoussoukro

Senegal 3 (P. Gueye 4, Camara 52, 86) Gambia 0

Cameroon 1 (Magri 51) Guinea 1 (Bayo 10)

Playing later

Group D

In Bouake

Algeria v Angola (2000 GMT)

