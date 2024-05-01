Istanbul Police Clash With May Day Protesters
Muhammad Irfan Published May 01, 2024 | 05:20 PM
Istanbul, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st May, 2024) Turkish police on Wednesday fired tear gas and rubber bullets and detained dozens of protesters after authorities banned May 1 rallies at Istanbul's historic Taksim Square.
More than 40,000 police were deployed across Istanbul, blocking even small sidestreets with metal barriers in an attempt to prevent protesters gathering.
Police clashed with demonstrators near city hall in the Sarachane district, firing tear gas and rubber bullets to stop protesters breaching barricades, AFP reporters said.
According to media reports, at least 150 people had been detained by midday, but authorities did not confirm the figure. AFP reporters saw many people being arrested.
Some were detained trying to enter Taksim Square.
Tall metal barriers were put up around the square, where authorities have banned rallies since 2013, when it was the focus of demonstrations against President Recep Tayyip Erdogan's government.
Taksim was a rallying ground for May Day celebrations until 1977, when at least 34 people were killed during demonstrations. Authorities opened it up again in 2010, but it was shut again after the 2013 protests.
In the Besiktas district, police detained at least 30 left-wing protesters who were shouting "Taksim cannot be banned", an AFP journalist.
One protester was dragged along the ground by police and his group detained.
Another 30 people were detained in the Sisli district.
The MLSA rights group said several journalists were pushed to the ground during the troubles.
Main roads across Istanbul were closed to traffic while public transport including ferries and subway trains were halted because of the security clampdown. Landmarks such as the Topkapi palace were cordoned off.
Interior Minister Ali Yerlikaya said Taksim would be out of bounds for rallies to stop "terrorist organisations" using it for "propaganda".
Turkey's main opposition Republican People's Party (CHP) and unions had pressed the government to open the square for labour rallies but Erdogan warned on Tuesday against any provocation.
CHP leader Ozgur Ozel, accompanied by Istanbul's mayor Ekrem Imamoglu and labour unions, gathered at the Sarachane neighbourhood.
"We will keep on fighting until Taksim is free," Ozel said. "Taksim belongs to the workers."
Addressing the police, Ozel declared: "These workers are not your enemies Our only desire is for the day to be celebrated as a festival. We do not want conflict."
In 2023, Turkey's top constitutional court ruled that the closure of Taksim Square for protests was a violation of rights.
Recent Stories
Interior Minister commends Pakistan Coast Guards
Pakistan women’s squad announced for England tour
Punjab CM Maryam inaugurates initiative of field hospitals
PM Shehbaz constitutes committee to investigate caretaker govt’s wheat import ..
Women T20I: Pakistan to face West Indies in fourth match tomorrow
Pak-UK 6th Regional Stabilization Conference underway at NDU, Islamabad
World Labor Day being observed today
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 1 May 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 01 May 2024
Govt reduces petrol price by Rs5.45 per litre
Pakistan’s Ambassador to UAE meets Ruler of Ras Al Khaimah
Statement of Engro Corporation - LNG Case Decision
More Stories From World
-
Three injured in apparent stabbing at UK school: police11 minutes ago
-
Red Bull confirm design chief Newey to leave F1 team in 202541 minutes ago
-
Raid at Mexican embassy 'exceptional', top UN court told51 minutes ago
-
Raid at Mexican embassy 'exceptional', top UN court told1 hour ago
-
US novelist Paul Auster dies aged 771 hour ago
-
Georgia condemned after police crackdown on protesters1 hour ago
-
Madrid stars keen on Kroos stay after Munich masterclass1 hour ago
-
Hollywood stunt performers rev up 'Fall Guy' premiere1 hour ago
-
April temperatures in Bangladesh hottest on record2 hours ago
-
Ambassador Hashmi calls on President, China Arms Control and Disarmament Association2 hours ago
-
China's Chang'e-6 lunar probe ready for launch after final rehearsal2 hours ago
-
Clashes at UCLA campus around pro-Palestinian protests2 hours ago