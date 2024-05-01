Open Menu

Three Injured In Apparent Stabbing At UK School: Police

Faizan Hashmi Published May 01, 2024 | 05:20 PM

Three injured in apparent stabbing at UK school: police

London, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st May, 2024) A 17-year-old boy was arrested on Wednesday for attempted murder after three people were injured in an apparent stabbing at a school in northern England, police said, days after a similar incident in Wales.

The boy was detained following reports of three people being injured at Birley Community College in Sheffield, South Yorkshire Police said.

Officers responded to reports of an incident "involving a sharp object" at around 8:50 am (0750 GMT).

Two adults were checked at the scene after suffering minor injuries, the force said in a statement. A child was also checked over after being assaulted, it added.

None of them required hospital treatment.

The school later said that it went into lockdown following the violence, before closing for the day.

"The safety of students and staff is paramount and all students and staff are safe," said a spokesperson for the school.

education Secretary Gillian Keegan wrote on X (formerly Twitter) that she was "disturbed" by the incident.

"We're in touch with the school and my thoughts are with those injured and all the school community affected by this frightening situation," she wrote.

A 13-year-old girl made her first appearance in court on Friday in Wales on three counts of attempted murder after two teachers and a pupil were stabbed at a secondary school.

The attack occurred at the Amman Valley School in Ammanford, north of Swansea, just after 11:00 am on April 24.

