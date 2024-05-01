Three Injured In Apparent Stabbing At UK School: Police
Faizan Hashmi Published May 01, 2024 | 05:20 PM
London, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st May, 2024) A 17-year-old boy was arrested on Wednesday for attempted murder after three people were injured in an apparent stabbing at a school in northern England, police said, days after a similar incident in Wales.
The boy was detained following reports of three people being injured at Birley Community College in Sheffield, South Yorkshire Police said.
Officers responded to reports of an incident "involving a sharp object" at around 8:50 am (0750 GMT).
Two adults were checked at the scene after suffering minor injuries, the force said in a statement. A child was also checked over after being assaulted, it added.
None of them required hospital treatment.
The school later said that it went into lockdown following the violence, before closing for the day.
"The safety of students and staff is paramount and all students and staff are safe," said a spokesperson for the school.
education Secretary Gillian Keegan wrote on X (formerly Twitter) that she was "disturbed" by the incident.
"We're in touch with the school and my thoughts are with those injured and all the school community affected by this frightening situation," she wrote.
A 13-year-old girl made her first appearance in court on Friday in Wales on three counts of attempted murder after two teachers and a pupil were stabbed at a secondary school.
The attack occurred at the Amman Valley School in Ammanford, north of Swansea, just after 11:00 am on April 24.
Recent Stories
Interior Minister commends Pakistan Coast Guards
Pakistan women’s squad announced for England tour
Punjab CM Maryam inaugurates initiative of field hospitals
PM Shehbaz constitutes committee to investigate caretaker govt’s wheat import ..
Women T20I: Pakistan to face West Indies in fourth match tomorrow
Pak-UK 6th Regional Stabilization Conference underway at NDU, Islamabad
World Labor Day being observed today
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 1 May 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 01 May 2024
Govt reduces petrol price by Rs5.45 per litre
Pakistan’s Ambassador to UAE meets Ruler of Ras Al Khaimah
Statement of Engro Corporation - LNG Case Decision
More Stories From World
-
Istanbul police clash with May Day protesters2 minutes ago
-
Red Bull confirm design chief Newey to leave F1 team in 202532 minutes ago
-
Raid at Mexican embassy 'exceptional', top UN court told42 minutes ago
-
Raid at Mexican embassy 'exceptional', top UN court told52 minutes ago
-
US novelist Paul Auster dies aged 771 hour ago
-
Georgia condemned after police crackdown on protesters1 hour ago
-
Madrid stars keen on Kroos stay after Munich masterclass1 hour ago
-
Hollywood stunt performers rev up 'Fall Guy' premiere1 hour ago
-
April temperatures in Bangladesh hottest on record1 hour ago
-
Ambassador Hashmi calls on President, China Arms Control and Disarmament Association2 hours ago
-
China's Chang'e-6 lunar probe ready for launch after final rehearsal2 hours ago
-
Clashes at UCLA campus around pro-Palestinian protests2 hours ago