Football: Africa Cup Of Nations Tables
Muhammad Irfan Published January 24, 2024 | 02:00 AM
Abidjan, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jan, 2024) Africa Cup of Nations tables after early matches on Tuesday (played, won, drawn, lost, goals for, goals against, points):
Group A
E. Guinea 3 2 1 0 9 3 7 - qualified
Nigeria 3 2 1 0 3 1 7 - qualified
I. Coast 3 1 0 2 2 5 3
G. Bissau 3 0 0 3 2 7 0
Group B
C. Verde 3 2 1 0 7 3 7 - qualified
Egypt 3 0 3 0 6 6 3 - qualified
Ghana 3 0 2 1 5 6 2
Mozambique 3 0 2 1 4 7 2
Group C
Senegal 3 3 0 0 8 1 9 - qualified
Cameroon 3 1 1 1 5 6 4 - qualified
Guinea 3 1 1 1 2 3 4 - qualified
Gambia 3 0 0 3 2 7 0
Group D
Angola 2 1 1 0 4 3 4
B.
Faso 2 1 1 0 3 2 4
Algeria 2 0 2 0 3 3 2
Mauritania 2 0 0 2 2 4 0
Group E
Mali 2 1 1 0 3 1 4 - qualified
S. Africa 2 1 0 1 4 2 3
Namibia 2 1 0 1 1 4 3
Tunisia 2 0 1 1 1 2 1
Group F
Morocco 2 1 1 0 4 1 4 - qualified
DR Congo 2 0 2 0 2 2 2
Zambia 2 0 2 0 2 2 2
Tanzania 2 0 1 1 1 4 1
Note: Group winners and runners-up and four highest ranked third-placed teams qualify for knockout stage
