Football: Africa Cup Of Nations Tables

Muhammad Irfan Published January 24, 2024 | 02:00 AM

Abidjan, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jan, 2024) Africa Cup of Nations tables after early matches on Tuesday (played, won, drawn, lost, goals for, goals against, points):

Group A

E. Guinea 3 2 1 0 9 3 7 - qualified

Nigeria 3 2 1 0 3 1 7 - qualified

I. Coast 3 1 0 2 2 5 3

G. Bissau 3 0 0 3 2 7 0

Group B

C. Verde 3 2 1 0 7 3 7 - qualified

Egypt 3 0 3 0 6 6 3 - qualified

Ghana 3 0 2 1 5 6 2

Mozambique 3 0 2 1 4 7 2

Group C

Senegal 3 3 0 0 8 1 9 - qualified

Cameroon 3 1 1 1 5 6 4 - qualified

Guinea 3 1 1 1 2 3 4 - qualified

Gambia 3 0 0 3 2 7 0

Group D

Angola 2 1 1 0 4 3 4

B.

Faso 2 1 1 0 3 2 4

Algeria 2 0 2 0 3 3 2

Mauritania 2 0 0 2 2 4 0

Group E

Mali 2 1 1 0 3 1 4 - qualified

S. Africa 2 1 0 1 4 2 3

Namibia 2 1 0 1 1 4 3

Tunisia 2 0 1 1 1 2 1

Group F

Morocco 2 1 1 0 4 1 4 - qualified

DR Congo 2 0 2 0 2 2 2

Zambia 2 0 2 0 2 2 2

Tanzania 2 0 1 1 1 4 1

Note: Group winners and runners-up and four highest ranked third-placed teams qualify for knockout stage

