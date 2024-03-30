Open Menu

Football: CAF Champions League Result

Faizan Hashmi Published March 30, 2024 | 08:30 AM

Football: CAF Champions League result

Johannesburg, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Mar, 2024) CAF Champions League result on Friday:

Quarter-final, 1st leg

In Dar es Salaam, Tanzania

Simba (TAN) 0 Al Ahly (EGY, holders) 1 (Koka 4)

Playing Saturday (times GMT)

TP Mazembe (COD) v Petro Luanda (ANG) (1300), Young Africans (TAN) v Mamelodi Sundowns (RSA) (1800), Esperance (TUN) v ASEC Mimosas (CIV) (2100)

