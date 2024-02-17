Open Menu

Football: English Championship Result

Muhammad Irfan Published February 17, 2024 | 08:50 AM

Football: English Championship result

London, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Feb, 2024) English Championship result on Friday:

West Brom 0 Southampton 2

Playing Saturday (1500 GMT unless stated)

Birmingham v Sunderland, Bristol City v QPR, Huddersfield v Hull, Leicester v Middlesbrough, Millwall v Sheffield Wednesday, Norwich v Cardiff, Plymouth v Leeds (1230 GMT), Preston v Blackburn, Rotherham v Watford, Stoke v Coventry, Swansea v Ipswich

