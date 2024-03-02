Football: English Championship Result
Sumaira FH Published March 02, 2024 | 08:40 AM
London, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Mar, 2024) English Championship result on Friday:
West Brom 2 Coventry 1
Playing Saturday (1500 GMT unless stated)
Bristol City v Cardiff (1230 GMT)
Huddersfield v Leeds (1230 GMT)
Birmingham v Southampton
Leicester v Queens Park Rangers
Millwall v Watford
Norwich v Sunderland
Plymouth v Ipswich
Preston v Hull
Rotherham v Sheffield Wednesday
Stoke v Middlesbrough
Swansea v Blackburn
Recent Stories
Tennis: Dubai ATP results - collated
Pogacar launches Giro-Tour bid at Italy's white dust epic
Stocks rally rolls on into March
Police conduct crackdown against display of weapons, numbers plates in vehicles
Rain offers slight reprieve from largest wildfire in history of Texas
DC Kohat chairs revenue review meeting
19 injured as car drives into crowd in Poland's Szczecin
Rublev defaulted from Dubai after angry tirade
One killed, two injured in firing incident
Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) leader Khurram Dastgir Khan pledges welfare ..
Pakistan Air War College delegation visits AJK capital
WASA on high alert to deal with any emergency
More Stories From World
-
Football: German Bundesliga table8 minutes ago
-
Football: Italian Serie A result8 minutes ago
-
Evenepoel, Roglic get Tour de France taste at Paris-Nice8 minutes ago
-
Football: Italian Serie A table8 minutes ago
-
Cuban dissident Roque named US 'Woman of Courage'8 minutes ago
-
Football: French Ligue 1 result8 minutes ago
-
Football: Spanish La Liga results8 minutes ago
-
Football: Spanish La Liga table8 minutes ago
-
Navalny buried in Moscow amid thousands of defiant mourners9 minutes ago
-
'Last resort': Donors hope to offer Gaza lifeline with air drops9 minutes ago
-
Iranians vote in elections as conservatives expected to dominate18 minutes ago
-
Dozens arrested at farmers' protest on Champs-Elysees in Paris18 minutes ago