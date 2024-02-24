Football: English Championship Results
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 24, 2024 | 09:10 AM
London, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Feb, 2024) English Championship results on Friday:
Coventry 0 Preston 3
Playing Saturday (1500 GMT unless stated)
Blackburn v Norwich, Cardiff v Stoke, Coventry v Preston, Hull v West Brom (1230), Ipswich v Birmingham, Middlesbrough v Plymouth, QPR v Rotherham, Sheffield Wednesday v Bristol City, Southampton v Millwall, Sunderland v Swansea, Watford v Huddersfield
