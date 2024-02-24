Open Menu

Football: English Championship Results

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 24, 2024 | 09:10 AM

Football: English Championship results

London, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Feb, 2024) English Championship results on Friday:

Coventry 0 Preston 3

Leeds 3 Leicester 1

Playing Saturday (1500 GMT unless stated)

Blackburn v Norwich, Cardiff v Stoke, Coventry v Preston, Hull v West Brom (1230), Ipswich v Birmingham, Middlesbrough v Plymouth, QPR v Rotherham, Sheffield Wednesday v Bristol City, Southampton v Millwall, Sunderland v Swansea, Watford v Huddersfield

Related Topics

Sunderland Southampton Bristol Swansea Leicester Sheffield Middlesbrough Coventry Plymouth Ipswich Norwich Stoke Cardiff Leeds Birmingham

Recent Stories

International Conference on advances in Civil, env ..

International Conference on advances in Civil, environmental engineering conclud ..

10 hours ago
 Pakistani business, media tycoon Zafar Siddiqui pa ..

Pakistani business, media tycoon Zafar Siddiqui passes away in Dubai

10 hours ago
 Ashrafi stresses religious diversity as key to Pak ..

Ashrafi stresses religious diversity as key to Pakistan's harmony

10 hours ago
 PHC CJ urges lawyers to play role in provision of ..

PHC CJ urges lawyers to play role in provision of justice to people

10 hours ago
 Chief Justice SHC inaugurates civil court building ..

Chief Justice SHC inaugurates civil court building in Thana Bula Khan

10 hours ago
 Lawyers to elect office bearers, members of SHCBA ..

Lawyers to elect office bearers, members of SHCBA Hyderabad

10 hours ago
KPPSC notifies 85 selected candidates for appointm ..

KPPSC notifies 85 selected candidates for appointment as PMS Officers

10 hours ago
 ISSI hosts roundtable on SCO, Pakistan’s policy ..

ISSI hosts roundtable on SCO, Pakistan’s policy priorities, opportunities

10 hours ago
 CM sends summary for PA session

CM sends summary for PA session

10 hours ago
 Iranian FM congratulates caretaker govt on conduct ..

Iranian FM congratulates caretaker govt on conduct of parliamentary elections

10 hours ago
 Bilawal nominates Murad as CM once again

Bilawal nominates Murad as CM once again

10 hours ago
 UN experts call for global arms embargo on Israel ..

UN experts call for global arms embargo on Israel amid escalating Gaza attacks

10 hours ago

More Stories From World