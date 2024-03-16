Open Menu

Football: English Championship Results

Published March 16, 2024

Football: English Championship results

London, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Mar, 2024) English Championship results on Saturday:

Birmingham 0 Watford 1

Ipswich 6 Sheffield Wednesday 0

Middlesbrough 0 Blackburn 0

Plymouth 0 Preston 1

Rotherham 0 Huddersfield 0

Stoke 0 Norwich 3

Sunderland 0 QPR 0

Swansea 2 Cardiff 0

West Brom 2 Bristol City 0

Playing Sunday

Leeds v Millwall (1500)

