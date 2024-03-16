Football: English Championship Results
Sumaira FH Published March 16, 2024 | 10:50 PM
London, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Mar, 2024) English Championship results on Saturday:
Birmingham 0 Watford 1
Ipswich 6 Sheffield Wednesday 0
Middlesbrough 0 Blackburn 0
Plymouth 0 Preston 1
Rotherham 0 Huddersfield 0
Sunderland 0 QPR 0
West Brom 2 Bristol City 0
Playing Sunday
Leeds v Millwall (1500)
