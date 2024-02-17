Open Menu

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 17, 2024 | 08:50 AM

Football: English Championship table

London, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Feb, 2024) English Championship table after Friday's match (played, won, drawn, lost, goals for, goals against, points):

Leicester 32 25 3 4 68 24 78

Southampton 32 20 7 5 63 38 67

-----------------------------------

Leeds 32 20 6 6 59 26 66

Ipswich 31 18 9 4 59 40 63

West Brom 32 15 7 10 45 31 52

Coventry 32 12 12 8 50 37 48

-----------------------------------

Norwich 32 14 6 12 54 49 48

Hull 31 14 6 11 45 40 48

Preston 32 14 6 12 42 50 48

Sunderland 32 14 5 13 44 35 47

Bristol City 32 12 8 12 38 36 44

Watford 32 10 11 11 48 45 41

Middlesbrough 31 12 5 14 45 46 41

Cardiff 31 12 4 15 36 43 40

Plymouth 31 9 10 12 51 52 37

Blackburn 31 11 3 17 45 57 36

Swansea 32 9 9 14 40 52 36

Birmingham 31 9 8 14 35 47 35

Stoke 32 9 8 15 30 45 35

Huddersfield 32 7 13 12 37 52 34

Millwall 32 8 9 15 31 44 33

-----------------------------------

QPR 32 7 8 17 29 44 29

Sheff Wed 32 7 5 20 24 52 26

Rotherham 31 3 10 18 26 59 19

Note: Top two promoted, third to sixth in play-offs, bottom three relegated

