Football: English Championship Table
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 17, 2024 | 08:50 AM
London, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Feb, 2024) English Championship table after Friday's match (played, won, drawn, lost, goals for, goals against, points):
Leicester 32 25 3 4 68 24 78
Southampton 32 20 7 5 63 38 67
-----------------------------------
Leeds 32 20 6 6 59 26 66
Ipswich 31 18 9 4 59 40 63
West Brom 32 15 7 10 45 31 52
Coventry 32 12 12 8 50 37 48
-----------------------------------
Norwich 32 14 6 12 54 49 48
Hull 31 14 6 11 45 40 48
Preston 32 14 6 12 42 50 48
Sunderland 32 14 5 13 44 35 47
Bristol City 32 12 8 12 38 36 44
Watford 32 10 11 11 48 45 41
Middlesbrough 31 12 5 14 45 46 41
Cardiff 31 12 4 15 36 43 40
Plymouth 31 9 10 12 51 52 37
Blackburn 31 11 3 17 45 57 36
Swansea 32 9 9 14 40 52 36
Birmingham 31 9 8 14 35 47 35
Stoke 32 9 8 15 30 45 35
Huddersfield 32 7 13 12 37 52 34
Millwall 32 8 9 15 31 44 33
-----------------------------------
QPR 32 7 8 17 29 44 29
Sheff Wed 32 7 5 20 24 52 26
Rotherham 31 3 10 18 26 59 19
Note: Top two promoted, third to sixth in play-offs, bottom three relegated
Recent Stories
Hot US inflation report stops Wall Street stocks rebound
QMC plans to conduct building survey
Swiatek gets walkover into Qatar Open final clash with Rybakina
Sultan's to maintain dominance at home ground: Dhani
Tennis: Qatar Open WTA results - collated
Pakistan committed to movement of people, goods across Pak-Afghan border: FO
Army symbol of Federation, Pakistan's saviour: Pir Pagara
Music, razzle dazzle to mark opening match of HBL PSL 9 tomorrow
Mirwaiz placed under house detention in Srinagar
Political, economic stability need of hour: Jam Kamal
Chairman Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) Malik Amjed Zubair Tiwana visits Karach ..
Provincial Boot Camp on education reforms held
More Stories From World
-
Fears grow for crucial Gaza hospital after Israeli raid3 minutes ago
-
Singapore engineer pivots from oil rigs to 'fish farm of the future'3 minutes ago
-
Japan announces successful launch of next-gen H3 rocket3 minutes ago
-
Japan announces successful launch of next-gen H3 rocket3 minutes ago
-
Golf: Genesis Invitational scores4 minutes ago
-
Senegal president pledges to hold election 'as soon as possible'4 minutes ago
-
WTO chief insists global trade body still counts4 minutes ago
-
Paraguayan policeman on trial for torture meted out decades ago4 minutes ago
-
Football: Italian Serie A table13 minutes ago
-
Football: English Championship result14 minutes ago
-
Football: Spanish La Liga table14 minutes ago
-
Mini-summit discusses peace efforts for east DRCongo14 minutes ago