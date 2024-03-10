Football: English Championship Table
Faizan Hashmi Published March 10, 2024 | 08:30 PM
London, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Mar, 2024) English Championship table after Sunday's matches (played, won, drawn, lost, goals for, goals against, points):
Leicester 37 26 4 7 74 33 82
Leeds 37 24 7 6 68 28 79
----------------------------------------------
Ipswich 37 23 9 5 74 49 78
Southampton 36 22 7 7 73 47 73
West Brom 37 18 9 10 57 36 63
Norwich 37 17 7 13 66 54 58
----------------------------------------------
Hull 37 16 10 11 53 46 58
Coventry 37 15 12 10 59 43 57
Preston 36 15 8 13 48 54 53
Cardiff 37 16 5 16 43 49 53
Middlesbrough 36 15 5 16 52 52 50
Sunderland 37 14 5 18 48 45 47
Bristol City 37 13 8 16 42 43 47
Watford 37 11 12 14 52 51 45
Swansea 37 11 10 16 46 58 43
Millwall 37 11 10 16 36 48 43
Plymouth 37 10 11 16 54 61 41
Blackburn 37 11 8 18 51 64 41
Stoke 37 11 8 18 35 50 41
QPR 37 10 9 18 36 50 39
Birmingham 36 10 9 17 42 57 39
----------------------------------------------
Huddersfield 37 8 14 15 42 61 38
Sheff Wed 37 11 5 21 30 55 38
Rotherham 37 3 10 24 30 77 19
Note: Top two promoted, third to sixth in play-offs, bottom three relegated
