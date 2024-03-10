Football: English Premier League Results -- 1st Update
Sumaira FH Published March 10, 2024 | 09:40 PM
London, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Mar, 2024) English Premier League results on Sunday:
Aston Villa 0 Tottenham 4 (Maddison 50, Johnson 53, Son 90+1, Werner 90+4)
Brighton 1 (Omobamidele 29-og) Nottingham Forest 0
West Ham 2 (Paqueta 46, Ings 90+1) Burnley 2 (Fofana 11, Mavropanos 45+1-og)
Playing later
Liverpool v Manchester City (1545 GMT)
Played Saturday
Bournemouth 2 (Ouattara 74, Unal 90+1) Sheffield United 2 (Hamer 28, Robinson 64)
Crystal Palace 1 (Mateta 11) Luton 1 (Woodrow 90+6)
Manchester United 2 (Fernandes 12-pen, Rashford 36-pen) Everton 0
Wolves 2 (Ait Nouri 52, Cairney 67-og) Fulham 1 (Iwobi 90+8)
Arsenal 2 (Rice 19, Havertz 86) Brentford 1 (Wissa 45+4)
Playing Monday
