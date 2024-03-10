Open Menu

Football: English Premier League Table

March 10, 2024

Football: English Premier League table

London, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Mar, 2024) English Premier League table after Sunday's early match (played, won, drawn, lost, goals for, goals against, points):

Arsenal 28 20 4 4 70 24 64

Liverpool 27 19 6 2 64 25 63

Man City 27 19 5 3 62 27 62

Aston Villa 28 17 4 7 59 41 55

-----------------------------------

Tottenham 27 16 5 6 59 39 53

-----------------------------------

Man Utd 28 15 2 11 39 39 47

West Ham 27 12 6 9 43 47 42

Wolves 28 12 5 11 42 44 41

Newcastle 27 12 4 11 57 45 40

Brighton 27 10 9 8 49 44 39

Chelsea 26 10 6 10 44 43 36

Fulham 28 10 5 13 40 44 35

Bournemouth 27 8 8 11 37 49 32

Crystal Palace 28 7 8 13 33 48 29

Brentford 28 7 5 16 40 52 26

Everton 28 8 7 13 29 39 25

Nottm Forest 27 6 6 15 34 49 24

-----------------------------------

Luton 27 5 6 16 38 55 21

Sheff Utd 28 3 5 20 24 74 14

Burnley 27 3 4 20 25 60 13

Notes: Top four teams qualify for the Champions League; fifth-placed team enters Europa League.

Bottom three relegated

Everton deducted six points for breaching profit and sustainability rules

