Football: French Ligue 1 results

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 26, 2024 | 01:10 AM

Paris, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Feb, 2024) French Ligue 1 results on Sunday:

Lens 2 (Wahi 31, 77) Monaco 3 (Balogun 19, Minamino 30, 90+2)

Playing later (GMT)

Le Havre v Reims, Nice v Clermont, Toulouse v Lille (all 1400), Paris Saint-Germain v Rennes (1605), Marseille v Montpellier (1945)

Played Saturday

Lorient 0 Nantes 1 (Castelletto 49)

Strasbourg 0 Brest 3 (Camara 33, 40, 60-pen)

Played Friday

Metz 1 (Mikautadze 13) Lyon 2 (Lacazette 45+1, Benrahma 66)

