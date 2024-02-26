Football: French Ligue 1 Results
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 26, 2024 | 01:10 AM
Paris, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Feb, 2024) French Ligue 1 results on Sunday:
Lens 2 (Wahi 31, 77) Monaco 3 (Balogun 19, Minamino 30, 90+2)
Playing later (GMT)
Le Havre v Reims, Nice v Clermont, Toulouse v Lille (all 1400), Paris Saint-Germain v Rennes (1605), Marseille v Montpellier (1945)
Played Saturday
Lorient 0 Nantes 1 (Castelletto 49)
Strasbourg 0 Brest 3 (Camara 33, 40, 60-pen)
Played Friday
Recent Stories
PSL 9: Qalandars opt to bowl first against Zalmis
PSL 9: Sultans beat Gladiators by 13 runs
PSL 2024 Match 11 Multan Sultan Vs. Quetta Gladiators Live Score, History, Who W ..
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 25 February 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 25 February 2024
PTI-supported Asad Manzoor Butt elected as LHCBA president
PML-N’s leader Malik Ahmed Khan elected as Punjab Assembly Speaker
PSL 9: Kings beat Qalandars by two wickets
PSL 2024 Match 10 Lahore Qalandars Vs. Karachi Kings Live Score, History, Who Wi ..
Balochistan Assembly session on Wednesday
Realme is breaking the cap in the industry, 1 Note 50 sold every 1.5 seconds
Traffic plan unveiled during PSL 9 matches in Karachi
More Stories From World
-
25 killed in road crash in Tanzania: president39 seconds ago
-
W.African bloc lifts sanctions against Guinea, Mali42 seconds ago
-
Football: Italian Serie A table45 seconds ago
-
Martinez joins Serie A's 100 club as Inter stay nine clear52 seconds ago
-
Jurel, Ashwin turn the tables on England as India chase 19211 minutes ago
-
Football: French Ligue 1 table11 minutes ago
-
UNGA president urges quick support to UN agency for Palestinians amid funding cuts1 hour ago
-
China plans to import 5,000 tons of sesame from Pakistan this year: Xi Jianlog3 hours ago
-
Haley lashes out at Trump over 'disgusting' Black voter comments5 hours ago
-
Half of Western arms to Ukraine delivered late: defence minister7 hours ago
-
Cricket: India v England 4th Test scoreboard7 hours ago
-
Ashwin bags five as India chase 192 in England Test8 hours ago