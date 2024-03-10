Football: French Ligue 1 Table
Sumaira FH Published March 10, 2024 | 10:20 PM
Paris, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Mar, 2024) French Ligue 1 table after Sunday's 1400 GMT matches (played, won, drawn, lost, goals for, goals against, points):
Paris SG 25 16 8 1 56 21 56
Brest 25 13 7 5 35 19 46
Monaco 25 13 6 6 45 34 45
-------------------------------
Lens 25 12 6 7 34 24 42
-------------------------------
Lille 24 11 8 5 34 20 41
-------------------------------
Nice 25 11 7 7 24 19 40
-------------------------------
Marseille 24 9 9 6 38 26 36
Rennes 24 9 8 7 36 29 35
Reims 25 10 5 10 32 34 35
Lyon 25 9 4 12 27 38 31
Toulouse 25 7 8 10 27 33 29
Le Havre 25 6 9 10 25 31 27
Montpellier 25 6 9 10 29 34 26
Strasbourg 25 6 8 11 25 38 26
Nantes 24 7 4 13 23 36 25
-------------------------------
Lorient 25 6 7 12 33 47 25
-------------------------------
Metz 25 6 5 14 22 37 23
Clermont 25 3 8 14 17 42 17
Note: Montpellier deducted one point for crowd trouble
Note: Top three qualify for the 2024/25 UEFA Champions League group phase; fourth goes into Champions League third qualifying round; fifth goes into Europa League group stage; sixth goes into Europa Conference League; Bottom two relegated to Ligue 2; 16th goes into two-legged relegation play-off against team from Ligue 2
