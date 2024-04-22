Football: German Bundesliga Results - Collated
Sumaira FH Published April 22, 2024 | 01:00 AM
Berlin, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Apr, 2024) German Bundesliga results on Sunday:
Freiburg 1 (Gregoritsch 6) Mainz 1 (Burkardt 40)
Borussia Dortmund 1 (Fuellkrug 81) Bayer Leverkusen 1 (Stanisic 90+7)
Werder Bremen 2 (Ducksch 28-pen, 49) Stuttgart 1 (Undav 71)
Played Saturday
Union Berlin 1 (Vertessen 90+1) Bayern Munich 5 (Goretzka 29, Kane 45+1, Mueller 53, 66, Tel 61)
Wolfsburg 1 (Wind 43) Bochum 0
Cologne 0 Darmstadt 2 (Klarer 57, Vilhelmsson 90)
Hoffenheim 4 (Weghorst 36, Proemel 58, Kabak 66, Stach 90+1) Borussia Moenchengladbach 3 (Hack 39, 78, 89)
Heidenheim 1 (Dovedan 69) RB Leipzig 2 (Sesko 42, Openda 85)
Friday
Eintracht Frankfurt 3 (Chaibi 55, Ekitike 61, Marmoush 90+5) Augsburg 1 (Vargas 13)
