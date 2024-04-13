Football: German Bundesliga table

Open Menu

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 13, 2024 | 02:10 AM

Berlin, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Apr, 2024) German Bundesliga table after Friday's match (played, won, drawn, lost, goals for, goals against, points):

Bayer Leverkusen 28 24 4 0 69 19 76

Bayern Munich 28 19 3 6 80 36 60

Stuttgart 28 19 3 6 64 34 60

RB Leipzig 28 16 5 7 64 33 53

-------------------------------------------

Borussia Dortmund 28 15 8 5 55 33 53

Eintracht Frankfurt 28 10 12 6 43 36 42

-------------------------------------------

Augsburg 29 10 9 10 47 46 39

Hoffenheim 28 10 6 12 48 53 36

Freiburg 28 10 6 12 40 52 36

Heidenheim 28 8 9 11 41 49 33

Bor.

Moenchengladbach 28 7 10 11 49 54 31

Werder Bremen 28 8 7 13 36 44 31

Union Berlin 29 8 5 16 25 45 29

Wolfsburg 28 7 7 14 34 47 28

Bochum 28 5 11 12 33 58 26

-------------------------------------------

Mainz 28 4 11 13 26 46 23

-------------------------------------------

Cologne 28 4 10 14 23 49 22

Darmstadt 28 2 8 18 28 71 14

Note: Top four qualify for Champions League, fifth and six for Europa League. Bottom two relegated, third-last plays relegation play-off against third-placed second division side.

