Football: German Bundesliga Table
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 13, 2024 | 02:10 AM
Berlin, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Apr, 2024) German Bundesliga table after Friday's match (played, won, drawn, lost, goals for, goals against, points):
Bayer Leverkusen 28 24 4 0 69 19 76
Bayern Munich 28 19 3 6 80 36 60
Stuttgart 28 19 3 6 64 34 60
RB Leipzig 28 16 5 7 64 33 53
-------------------------------------------
Borussia Dortmund 28 15 8 5 55 33 53
Eintracht Frankfurt 28 10 12 6 43 36 42
-------------------------------------------
Augsburg 29 10 9 10 47 46 39
Hoffenheim 28 10 6 12 48 53 36
Freiburg 28 10 6 12 40 52 36
Heidenheim 28 8 9 11 41 49 33
Bor.
Moenchengladbach 28 7 10 11 49 54 31
Werder Bremen 28 8 7 13 36 44 31
Union Berlin 29 8 5 16 25 45 29
Wolfsburg 28 7 7 14 34 47 28
Bochum 28 5 11 12 33 58 26
-------------------------------------------
Mainz 28 4 11 13 26 46 23
-------------------------------------------
Cologne 28 4 10 14 23 49 22
Darmstadt 28 2 8 18 28 71 14
Note: Top four qualify for Champions League, fifth and six for Europa League. Bottom two relegated, third-last plays relegation play-off against third-placed second division side.
