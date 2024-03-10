Open Menu

Football: Italian Serie A Results

Faizan Hashmi Published March 10, 2024 | 09:10 PM

Football: Italian Serie A results

Rome, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Mar, 2024) Italian Serie A results on Sunday:

Lecce 0 Verona 1 (Folorunshu 17)

AC Milan 1 (Pulisic 40) Empoli 0

Playing Sunday (GMT)

Juventus v Atalanta (1700), Fiorentina v Roma (1945)

Playing Monday

Lazio v Udinese (1945)

Played Saturday

Bologna 0 Inter Milan 1 (Bisseck 37)

Cagliari 4 (Lapadula 12, Gaetano 40, Shomurodov 51, 76) Salernitana 2 (Kastanos 56, Maggiore 58)

Sassuolo 1 (Thorstvedt 58) Frosinone 0

Genoa 2 (Gudmundsson 52, Vitinha 68) Monza 3 (Pessina 8, Mota 18, Maldini 79)

Friday

Napoli 1 (Kvaratskhelia 61) Torino 1 (Sanabria 64)

