Football: Italian Serie A Results
Faizan Hashmi Published March 10, 2024 | 09:10 PM
Rome, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Mar, 2024) Italian Serie A results on Sunday:
Lecce 0 Verona 1 (Folorunshu 17)
AC Milan 1 (Pulisic 40) Empoli 0
Playing Sunday (GMT)
Juventus v Atalanta (1700), Fiorentina v Roma (1945)
Playing Monday
Lazio v Udinese (1945)
Played Saturday
Bologna 0 Inter Milan 1 (Bisseck 37)
Cagliari 4 (Lapadula 12, Gaetano 40, Shomurodov 51, 76) Salernitana 2 (Kastanos 56, Maggiore 58)
Sassuolo 1 (Thorstvedt 58) Frosinone 0
Genoa 2 (Gudmundsson 52, Vitinha 68) Monza 3 (Pessina 8, Mota 18, Maldini 79)
Friday
Napoli 1 (Kvaratskhelia 61) Torino 1 (Sanabria 64)
