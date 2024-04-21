Open Menu

Football: Italian Serie A Results - 1st Update

Umer Jamshaid Published April 21, 2024 | 08:40 PM

Milan, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Apr, 2024) Italian Serie A results on Sunday:

Sassuolo 0 Lecce 3 (Gendrey 11, Dorgu 15, Piccoli 61)

Torino 0 Frosinone 0

Playing later (GMT)

Salernitana v Fiorentina (1600), Monza v Atalanta (1845)

Playing Monday

Roma v Bologna (1630), AC Milan v Inter Milan (1845)

Played Saturday

Empoli 1 (Cerri 4) Napoli 0

Verona 1 (Coppola 90+3) Udinese 0

Played Friday

Cagliari 2 (Gaetano 30-pen, Mina 36-pen) Juventus 2 (Vlahovic 62, Dossena 87-og)

Genoa 0 Lazio 1 (Luis Alberto 67)

