Football: Italian Serie A Table

Sumaira FH Published April 22, 2024 | 12:20 AM

Milan, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Apr, 2024) Italian Serie A table after Sunday's afternoon match (played, won, drawn, lost, goals for, goals against, points):

Inter Milan 32 26 5 1 77 17 83

AC Milan 32 21 6 5 63 37 69

Juventus 33 18 10 5 47 26 64

Bologna 32 16 11 5 45 25 59

Roma 31 16 7 8 56 35 55

-----------------------------------

Lazio 33 16 4 13 42 35 52

-----------------------------------

Atalanta 31 15 6 10 57 36 51

-----------------------------------

Napoli 33 13 10 10 50 41 49

Torino 33 11 13 9 31 29 46

Fiorentina 31 12 8 11 43 36 44

Monza 32 11 10 11 34 41 43

Genoa 33 9 12 12 35 40 39

Lecce 33 8 11 14 30 48 35

Cagliari 33 7 11 15 36 56 32

Verona 33 7 10 16 31 44 31

Empoli 33 8 7 18 26 48 31

Udinese 32 4 16 12 30 48 28

-----------------------------------

Frosinone 33 6 10 17 40 63 28

Sassuolo 33 6 8 19 39 65 26

Salernitana 32 2 9 21 26 68 15

