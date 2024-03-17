Football: Spanish La Liga Table
Faizan Hashmi Published March 17, 2024 | 11:50 PM
Barcelona, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Mar, 2024) Spanish La Liga table after Sunday's first three matches (played, won, drawn, lost, goals for, goals against, points):
Real Madrid 29 22 6 1 64 20 72
Girona 29 19 5 5 59 34 62
Barcelona 28 18 7 3 57 34 61
Athletic Bilbao 29 16 8 5 50 26 56
--------------------------------------
Atletico Madrid 28 17 4 7 54 31 55
--------------------------------------
Real Sociedad 29 12 10 7 42 31 46
--------------------------------------
Real Betis 28 10 12 6 34 31 42
Valencia 27 11 7 9 32 31 40
Villarreal 29 10 8 11 47 51 38
Getafe 29 9 11 9 37 42 38
Las Palmas 29 10 7 12 29 32 37
Osasuna 29 10 6 13 33 43 36
Alaves 29 8 8 13 26 35 32
Real Mallorca 29 6 12 11 25 35 30
Sevilla 29 6 10 13 36 44 28
Celta Vigo 29 6 9 14 32 44 27
Rayo Vallecano 28 5 11 12 23 38 26
--------------------------------------
Cadiz 29 3 13 13 20 40 22
Granada 28 2 8 18 30 58 14
Almeria 29 1 10 18 28 57 13
Note:
-- Top four qualify for Champions League; team in fifth qualifies for the Europa League.
The sixth-place team goes into the Europa Conference League play-offs
-- Bottom three are relegated
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 17 March 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 17 March 2024
Punjab govt plans to privatize public schools
Nadeem Jan calls for 50pc increase in taxation to deter smoking among youth
PSL 9: Abrar Ahmed, Saud Shakeel fined over violation of code of conduct
Minister chairs meeting on roads repair, rehabilitation programme
NTDC to construct a 600 MW solar power project
Roads' mechanical washing starts under clean Punjab programme
IGP, prosecutor general Punjab jointly chair meeting
JRF to provide insulin to underprivileged diabetic patients
Bilawal condemns terrorist attack in North Waziristan
Mir Ali attack martyrs' funeral prayers held at Bannu Cantt
More Stories From World
-
Football: English Championship table10 minutes ago
-
French swimmer Marchand sees Paris Olympics as golden 'opportunity'10 minutes ago
-
Football: English FA Cup results10 minutes ago
-
EU, Egypt agree 7.4 bn euro deal focussed on energy, migration20 minutes ago
-
21 dead in Afghanistan after bus collides with tanker20 minutes ago
-
Football: Italian Serie A table30 minutes ago
-
Vote to cement Putin's rule amid Ukraine attacks, Navalny protests40 minutes ago
-
Football: French Ligue 1 results - 1st update40 minutes ago
-
Football: German Bundesliga results1 hour ago
-
Football: German Bundesliga table1 hour ago
-
AC Milan consolidate second spot, Fiorentina's match at Atalanta postponed1 hour ago
-
Football: French Ligue 1 table2 hours ago