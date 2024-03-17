Open Menu

Football: Spanish La Liga Table

Faizan Hashmi Published March 17, 2024 | 11:50 PM

Football: Spanish La Liga table

Barcelona, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Mar, 2024) Spanish La Liga table after Sunday's first three matches (played, won, drawn, lost, goals for, goals against, points):

Real Madrid 29 22 6 1 64 20 72

Girona 29 19 5 5 59 34 62

Barcelona 28 18 7 3 57 34 61

Athletic Bilbao 29 16 8 5 50 26 56

--------------------------------------

Atletico Madrid 28 17 4 7 54 31 55

--------------------------------------

Real Sociedad 29 12 10 7 42 31 46

--------------------------------------

Real Betis 28 10 12 6 34 31 42

Valencia 27 11 7 9 32 31 40

Villarreal 29 10 8 11 47 51 38

Getafe 29 9 11 9 37 42 38

Las Palmas 29 10 7 12 29 32 37

Osasuna 29 10 6 13 33 43 36

Alaves 29 8 8 13 26 35 32

Real Mallorca 29 6 12 11 25 35 30

Sevilla 29 6 10 13 36 44 28

Celta Vigo 29 6 9 14 32 44 27

Rayo Vallecano 28 5 11 12 23 38 26

--------------------------------------

Cadiz 29 3 13 13 20 40 22

Granada 28 2 8 18 30 58 14

Almeria 29 1 10 18 28 57 13

Note:

-- Top four qualify for Champions League; team in fifth qualifies for the Europa League.

The sixth-place team goes into the Europa Conference League play-offs

-- Bottom three are relegated

Related Topics

Granada Cadiz Almeria Bilbao Las Palmas Valencia Barcelona Sunday Top Real Madrid Atletico Madrid Sevilla Celta

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 17 March 2024

15 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 17 March 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 17 March 2024

15 hours ago
 Punjab govt plans to privatize public schools

Punjab govt plans to privatize public schools

1 day ago
 Nadeem Jan calls for 50pc increase in taxation to ..

Nadeem Jan calls for 50pc increase in taxation to deter smoking among youth

1 day ago
 PSL 9: Abrar Ahmed, Saud Shakeel fined over violat ..

PSL 9: Abrar Ahmed, Saud Shakeel fined over violation of code of conduct

1 day ago
 Minister chairs meeting on roads repair, rehabilit ..

Minister chairs meeting on roads repair, rehabilitation programme

1 day ago
NTDC to construct a 600 MW solar power project

NTDC to construct a 600 MW solar power project

1 day ago
 Roads' mechanical washing starts under clean Punja ..

Roads' mechanical washing starts under clean Punjab programme

1 day ago
 IGP, prosecutor general Punjab jointly chair meeti ..

IGP, prosecutor general Punjab jointly chair meeting

1 day ago
 JRF to provide insulin to underprivileged diabetic ..

JRF to provide insulin to underprivileged diabetic patients

1 day ago
 Bilawal condemns terrorist attack in North Waziris ..

Bilawal condemns terrorist attack in North Waziristan

1 day ago
 Mir Ali attack martyrs' funeral prayers held at Ba ..

Mir Ali attack martyrs' funeral prayers held at Bannu Cantt

1 day ago

More Stories From World