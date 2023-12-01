Football: UEFA Europa League Tables
Faizan Hashmi Published December 01, 2023 | 01:20 AM
Paris, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Dec, 2023) UEFA Europa League tables after Thursday's first set of matches (played, won, drawn, lost, goals for, goals against, points)
Group A
West Ham 5 4 0 1 8 4 12 -- qualified
Freiburg 5 4 0 1 17 5 12 -- qualified
Olympiakos 5 1 1 3 6 12 4
Backa Topola 5 0 1 4 4 14 1
Group B
Brighton 5 3 1 1 9 5 10 -- qualified
Marseille 4 2 2 0 10 6 8
AEK Athens 5 1 1 3 5 9 4
Ajax 4 0 2 2 4 8 2
Group C
Real Betis 5 3 0 2 7 4 9
Rangers 4 2 1 1 4 3 7
Sparta Prague 5 2 1 2 6 6 7
Aris Limassol 4 1 0 3 5 9 3
Group D
Atalanta 5 3 2 0 8 4 11 -- qualified
Sporting 5 2 2 1 7 6 8 -- qualified
Sturm Graz 5 1 1 3 4 6 4
Rakow Czestochowa 5 1 1 3 3 6 4
Group E
Liverpool 4 3 0 1 12 5 9
Toulouse 4 2 1 1 6 8 7
Union St Gilloise 4 1 1 2 3 7 4
LASK 4 1 0 3 5 6 3
Group F
Rennes 5 4 0 1 11 3 12 -- qualified
Villarreal 3 2 0 1 3 3 6
Panathinaikos 4 1 1 2 4 5 4
Maccabi Haifa 4 0 1 3 1 8 1
Group G
Slavia Prague 4 3 0 1 10 2 9
Roma 4 3 0 1 8 3 9
Servette 4 1 1 2 3 8 4
Sheriff 4 0 1 3 3 11 1
Group H
Bayer Leverkusen 4 4 0 0 12 2 12 -- qualified
Qarabag 4 2 0 2 3 6 6
Molde 4 2 0 2 9 5 6
Haecken 4 0 0 4 2 13 0