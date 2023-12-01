Football: UEFA Europa League tables

Open Menu

Faizan Hashmi Published December 01, 2023 | 01:20 AM

Paris, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Dec, 2023) UEFA Europa League tables after Thursday's first set of matches (played, won, drawn, lost, goals for, goals against, points)

Group A

West Ham 5 4 0 1 8 4 12 -- qualified

Freiburg 5 4 0 1 17 5 12 -- qualified

Olympiakos 5 1 1 3 6 12 4

Backa Topola 5 0 1 4 4 14 1

Group B

Brighton 5 3 1 1 9 5 10 -- qualified

Marseille 4 2 2 0 10 6 8

AEK Athens 5 1 1 3 5 9 4

Ajax 4 0 2 2 4 8 2

Group C

Real Betis 5 3 0 2 7 4 9

Rangers 4 2 1 1 4 3 7

Sparta Prague 5 2 1 2 6 6 7

Aris Limassol 4 1 0 3 5 9 3

Group D

Atalanta 5 3 2 0 8 4 11 -- qualified

Sporting 5 2 2 1 7 6 8 -- qualified

Sturm Graz 5 1 1 3 4 6 4

Rakow Czestochowa 5 1 1 3 3 6 4

Group E

Liverpool 4 3 0 1 12 5 9

Toulouse 4 2 1 1 6 8 7

Union St Gilloise 4 1 1 2 3 7 4

LASK 4 1 0 3 5 6 3

Group F

Rennes 5 4 0 1 11 3 12 -- qualified

Villarreal 3 2 0 1 3 3 6

Panathinaikos 4 1 1 2 4 5 4

Maccabi Haifa 4 0 1 3 1 8 1

Group G

Slavia Prague 4 3 0 1 10 2 9

Roma 4 3 0 1 8 3 9

Servette 4 1 1 2 3 8 4

Sheriff 4 0 1 3 3 11 1

Group H

Bayer Leverkusen 4 4 0 0 12 2 12 -- qualified

Qarabag 4 2 0 2 3 6 6

Molde 4 2 0 2 9 5 6

Haecken 4 0 0 4 2 13 0

