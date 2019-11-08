UrduPoint.com
Foreign Ministers Of Russia, Japan Might Hold Talks At G20 Ministerial Meeting - Moscow

Faizan Hashmi 4 minutes ago Fri 08th November 2019 | 11:06 PM

Foreign Ministers of Russia, Japan Might Hold Talks at G20 Ministerial Meeting - Moscow

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov is scheduled to visit Japan in late November to attend the G20 ministerial meeting and might hold talks with his Japanese counterpart, Toshimitsu Motegi, on the sidelines of the event, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Igor Morgulov said on Friday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th November, 2019) Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov is scheduled to visit Japan in late November to attend the G20 ministerial meeting and might hold talks with his Japanese counterpart, Toshimitsu Motegi, on the sidelines of the event, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Igor Morgulov said on Friday.

"There will be a meeting of the G20 foreign ministers in Japan, [the attendance of Lavrov] is expected. The possibility of such a meeting [between Lavrov and Motegi] on the sidelines is being discussed," Morgulov told journalists.

The meeting of G20 ministers of foreign affairs is scheduled to take place in the Japanese city of Nagoya from November 22-23.

