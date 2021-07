MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th July, 2021) A forest fire on Friday spread to over 60 houses in Dzhabyk, a settlement in Russia's Chelyabinsk region, the Emergency Services told Sputnik.

"In the village of Dzhabyk, the fire from a forest fire moved to 40 residential and 23 country houses," the spokesperson of the emergency services said.