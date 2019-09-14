Former Head of European Orthodox Archdiocese Joins Russian Orthodox Church

The Holy Synod of the Russian Orthodox Church on Saturday decided to accept Father John (Renneteau), the former archbishop of the Archdiocese of Russian Orthodox churches in Western Europe (AROCWE) in its ranks, together with other priests and parishioners, wishing to join him

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th September, 2019) The Holy Synod of the Russian Orthodox Church on Saturday decided to accept Father John (Renneteau), the former archbishop of the Archdiocese of Russian Orthodox churches in Western Europe (AROCWE) in its ranks, together with other priests and parishioners, wishing to join him.

Earlier in the day, Father John sent an official address to Russian Orthodox Patriarch Kirill informing him about the decision of the majority of AROCWE's priests and parishioners to join the Russian Orthodox Church. He was previously relieved of his duties by the Patriarchate of Constantinople.

"After discussing this address via remote communication, the members of the Holy Synod have decided ... to accept Archbishop John (Renneteau) in the Moscow Patriarchate's jurisdiction with the title "of Dubna," and also all clerics under his guidance, and parishes, which express such desire[to join]," the Holy Synod said in a statement.

The Archdiocese of Russian Orthodox churches in Western Europe was created in 1931 as a part of the Patriarchate of Constantinople. Its original members were mostly Russian immigrants, who had left their country after the October Revolution.

In 2018, the Patriarchate of Constantinople decided to revoke the AROCWE's special status and put its churches directly under Constantinople's jurisdiction. The Russian Orthodox Church offered to join it instead. The Archdiocese's status has remained undecided until this day.