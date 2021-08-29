UrduPoint.com

Former International Olympic Committee President Jacques Rogge Dies Aged 79 - IOC

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Sun 29th August 2021 | 09:30 PM

Former International Olympic Committee President Jacques Rogge Dies Aged 79 - IOC

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th August, 2021) Ex-International Olympic Committee (IOC) President Jacques Rogge has passed away at the age of 79, the IOC said on Sunday.

"It is with great sadness that the International Olympic Committee announces the passing of former IOC President Count Jacques Rogge.

He was 79 years old," the Committee said in a statement.

It added that Rogge served as the eighth ICO president from 2001 to 2013, after which he became an Honorary President.

Rogge is survived by his wife, two children and two grandchildren.

