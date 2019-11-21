Former NSC Official Hill Tells Impeachment Hearing US Needs to Stabilize Ties With Russia

(@FahadShabbir)

The United States' ties with Russia require a two-edge strategy that include policies that promote a stable bilateral relationship while finding ways to counter Russian policies that damage US national security, former National Security Council (NSC) official Fiona Hill said in a congressional testimony during the impeachment inquiry of President Donald Trump on Thursday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st November, 2019) The United States ' ties with Russia require a two-edge strategy that include policies that promote a stable bilateral relationship while finding ways to counter Russian policies that damage US national security, former National Security Council (NSC) official Fiona Hill said in a congressional testimony during the impeachment inquiry of President Donald Trump on Thursday.

"I continue to believe that we need to seek ways of stabilizing our relationship with Moscow even as we counter their efforts to harm us," Hill told the House of Representatives Intelligence Committee.

Hill warned that Russia's security services and their proxies are preparing to influence the 2020 US presidential election - a repeat of efforts in the 2016 election.

"We are running out of time to stop them," Hill said.

Russian officials have repeatedly denied that the country's government agencies meddled in the last US presidential election, saying the allegations have been made up to excuse the election loss of a presidential candidate as well as deflect public attention from actual instances of election fraud and corruption.