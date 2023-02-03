UrduPoint.com

Former US Marine Killed Fighting In Ukraine - Reports

Umer Jamshaid Published February 03, 2023 | 10:38 PM

A former US Marine fighting in Ukraine was killed in the country on February 2, Fox News reported on Friday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd February, 2023) A former US Marine fighting in Ukraine was killed in the country on February 2, Fox news reported on Friday.

US citizen Pete Reed was killed working as a "volunteer" in Ukraine, the report said, citing Reed's family.

Reed's death comes following the killing or capture of numerous other US and western fighters working with Ukrainian forces since the beginning of Russia's special military operation.

The Biden administration has urged US citizens, including servicemembers and veterans, not to travel to Ukraine to act as foreign fighters.

The Russian Defense Ministry has also warned that mercenaries who arrive in Ukraine are not considered official combatants and risk death or imprisonment.

