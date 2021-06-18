UrduPoint.com
Former White House Physician Urges President Biden To Undergo Cognitive Test Immediately

Sumaira FH 7 minutes ago Fri 18th June 2021 | 05:15 PM

Former White House Physician Urges President Biden to Undergo Cognitive Test Immediately

Congressman and former White House physician Ronny Jackson has called on President Joe Biden to undergo a cognitive test immediately and share the results with American citizens, claiming a decline in the leader's cognitive ability has become "more apparent."

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th June, 2021) Congressman and former White House physician Ronny Jackson has called on President Joe Biden to undergo a cognitive test immediately and share the results with American citizens, claiming a decline in the leader's cognitive ability has become "more apparent."

"The American people ... deserve to know that he or she can perform the duties of Head of State and Commander in Chief. They deserve full transparency on the mental capabilities of their highest elected leader. To achieve this, we urge you to submit to a cognitive test immediately. We implore you to then publish the results, so the American people know the full mental and intellectual health of their President," Jackson said in a letter to Biden.

The letter, published on Jackson's website on Thursday, was signed by 13 Republican members of the Congress, insisting that Biden follow the example of Donald Trump, who excelled at the Montreal Cognitive Assessment test, conducted at the request of his political opponents and media when he was president.

Trump was given the test under Jackson in 2018 and at the time scored a perfect 30 out of 30.

"Unfortunately, your mental decline and forgetfulness have become more apparent over the past eighteen months," the physician said, citing, among other examples, Biden's speech in March when he forgot the name of Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin, despite saying it just a few moments prior, and called him "the guy who runs that outfit over there."

Earlier in June, Biden's physician, Kevin O'Connor, released the results of the medical check-up of the president, in which he described him as a "healthy, vigorous, 77-year-old male, who is fit to successfully execute the duties of the Presidency to include those as Chief Executive, Head of State and Commander in Chief."

