Four Houthis Killed In Clashes With Yemeni Army In Country's Southwest - Source

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Thu 09th July 2020 | 03:20 PM

At least four members of the Shia rebel Houthi movement, also known as the Ansar Allah group, were killed in clashes with the Yemeni government forces in the southwestern province of Taiz, a local military source told Sputnik

CAIRO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th July, 2020) At least four members of the Shia rebel Houthi movement, also known as the Ansar Allah group, were killed in clashes with the Yemeni government forces in the southwestern province of Taiz, a local military source told Sputnik.

The group had launched attacks on positions of the country's army in the district of Jabal Habashy, west of the city of Taiz, the source said.

Mohammed Nabil, one of the group's military commanders, was among four killed in the clashes, according to the source.

A total of five group members were injured during the clashes with the Yemeni army.

The government troops set up an ambush for Houthi rebels on the western side of the air defense military camp in the northwest of the Taiz city, which caused losses in the group's ranks, the source added.

Yemen's Saba news agency reported on Thursday that warplanes belonging to the Saudi-led coalition had carried out 26 airstrikes on the western province of Marib and the province of Al Jawf, which borders Saudi Arabia, over the past 24 hours.

Yemen has been engulfed in an armed conflict between the government forces, led by President Abdrabuh Mansour Hadi, and the Houthi rebels for several years now. The Arab alliance, led by Saudi Arabia, has been launching air raids against the Houthis at Hadi's request since March 2015.

