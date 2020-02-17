Four Killed in Tourist Plane Crash in Southern France - Reports

PARIS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th February, 2020) A small tourist plane crashed in southern France on Sunday, killing all four people on board, national media reported.

According to the France 3 tv channel, the aircraft, en route from the southwestern city of Angouleme, crashed at about 1:00 p.m. (noon GMT) a few miles from an airfield in the southern town of Creissels.

The pilot lost control of the plane, with the latter catching fire during the landing. The pilot and three passengers were found dead at the site of the crash.

An investigation has been launched to determine the causes of the tragedy.

France's Civil Aviation Safety Investigation Authority has sent its experts to the scene. They are expected to arrive at the crash site by Monday morning.