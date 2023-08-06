Four Officials Missing as Heavy Rain Batters Northeast China - Reports

BEIJING (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th August, 2023) The deputy mayor and three municipal officials went missing in the Chinese city of Shulan in northeastern Jilin province following days of heavy rainfall, state media reported Sunday.

The four were last heard from while helping with disaster relief in flood-hit Kaiyuan and Jinma counties, the Xinhua news agency said.

They reportedly ran into a dangerous situation before all contact was lost.

Six people have died in Jilin since torrential rains brought by the passage of Typhoon Doksuri started pouring down on the province in July.

Shulan has reported an average daily rainfall of 111.7 mm (4.4 inches) as of Friday, prompting the evacuation of almost 19,000 people. Hundreds of thousands have been brought to safety in the capital Beijing, where heavy rains resulted in 11 deaths.