Four People Killed in Horlivka During Ukrainian Troops' Shelling - Mayor

DONETSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd October, 2022) A total of four people were killed as a result of the Ukrainian troops' shelling of Horlivka, located in the Donetsk region, the city mayor, Ivan Prikhodko, said.

"Unfortunately, in the village of Bakhmutka, as a result of the Ukrainian shelling, another three civilians were killed.

At the hands of the armed formations of Ukraine, four residents of Horlivka died today," Prikhodko said on Telegram on Saturday.

At the end of August, one woman was killed in the Ukrainian troops' shelling of Horlivka.

Also in August, the Ukrainian military targeted the Stirol chemical plant in Horlivka, causing a fire in the enterprise's warehouse area.