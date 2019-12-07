Four Persons Killed by Unidentified Shooter at Rally in Baghdad - Source

DAMASCUS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th December, 2019) Four people were killed during a rally in the Iraqi capital of Baghdad on Friday after a group of unidentified armed men opened fire on demonstrators, a source at the Iraqi High Commission for Human Rights told Sputnik.

"Unknown armed people opened indiscriminate fire on the demonstrators, the number of victims to date has been four, the number of those injured has not been established," the source said.

Earlier, a source in the Iraqi security services told Sputnik that unidentified armed men in civilian vehicles opened fire on demonstrators in the center of Baghdad.

Since early October, protesters in Iraq demand the resignation of the government, fight against corruption and unemployment, and better living conditions. The media said that as a result of clashes and riots accompanying the protest, more than 400 people were killed and about 50,000 were injured. These are the largest protests that have taken place in Iraq since the overthrow of Saddam Hussein's rule in 2003.