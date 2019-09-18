UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

France To Give Iodine To More People Living Close To Nuclear Plants

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Wed 18th September 2019 | 03:03 PM

France to give iodine to more people living close to nuclear plants

France will offer free iodine tablets to around 2.2 million people living close to nuclear plants to help protect them from radiation in case of an accident.Nuclear regulator ASN said on Tuesday people living within 10-20 km of one of utility EDF's 19 nuclear plants, as well as some 200,000 institutions such as schools, will receive a letter in coming days informing them that they can pick up free iodine tablets from pharmacies

PARIS (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 18th September, 2019) France will offer free iodine tablets to around 2.2 million people living close to nuclear plants to help protect them from radiation in case of an accident.Nuclear regulator ASN said on Tuesday people living within 10-20 km of one of utility EDF's 19 nuclear plants, as well as some 200,000 institutions such as schools, will receive a letter in coming days informing them that they can pick up free iodine tablets from pharmacies.Five years after the nuclear disaster in Fukushima, Japan in 2011, France distributed free iodine to people living within 10 km of a nuclear plant, but is now widening that radius.French daily Les Echos quoted a nuclear information official as saying that in 2016 only about half of the people targeted bothered to pick up their iodine.Nuclear accidents typically release radioactive iodine in the atmosphere.

When inhaled or swallowed, it is absorbed by the thyroid gland, where it can lead to cancer in later years. By saturating the thyroid gland with stable iodine, it will no longer absorb radioactive iodine.

The ASN said that in case of a nuclear accident, people living nearby need to seek shelter in buildings, monitor the situation via the media and not go and pick up their children at school.

They also should limit telephone communication, take iodine and prepare for a possible evacuation.The American Thyroid Association says on its website that when thyroid cells take in too much radioactive iodine, this can cause thyroid cancer to develop several years after the exposure.

Babies and young children are at highest risk, while the risk is much lower for people over 40.France is the world's most nuclear-reliant nation, with three quarters of its electricity produced in state-owned EDF's 58 nuclear reactors in 19 plants spread all over the country.Most French people live within a few hundred kilometres of a nuclear plant.

EDF's Nogent-sur-Seine plant is about 100 km east of Paris, while the nuclear plants of Penly and Paluel are about 180 km northwest of Paris, on the Atlantic coast.The river Rhone in the Provence region of southern France also has several nuclear plants along its banks.

Related Topics

Accident World Electricity Nuclear France Young Paris Fukushima Lead Japan 2016 Cancer Media All From Million

Recent Stories

One dead, 7 missing after boat capsizes off northe ..

2 minutes ago

Chinese prefab factory joins PM's Naya Pakistan pr ..

2 minutes ago

Explosion Rocks Afghanistan's Jalalabad - Local Au ..

2 minutes ago

S.Korea's foreign currency deposit grows on strong ..

7 minutes ago

Physiotherapists seek formation of regulatory coun ..

3 minutes ago

Firdous lauds media role in highlighting Kashmir i ..

7 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.