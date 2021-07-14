(@ChaudhryMAli88)

French Minister for Europe and Foreign Affairs Jean-Yves Le Drian on Wednesday called on the international community to reform the World Trade Organization (WTO) to achieve more competition

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th July, 2021) French Minister for Europe and Foreign Affairs Jean-Yves Le Drian on Wednesday called on the international community to reform the World Trade Organization (WTO) to achieve more competition.

"This is also the case for the World Trade Organization, which we must modernize and reform in order to achieve international trade rules that are more transparent and that ensure more competition," Le Drian said in his remarks while on his visit to Washington.

Le Drian added that in this effort, the European Union must be a vital partner of the United States.