UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

France's Le Drian Urges Global Community To Modernize WTO To Ensure More Competition

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 25 seconds ago Wed 14th July 2021 | 10:24 PM

France's Le Drian Urges Global Community to Modernize WTO to Ensure More Competition

French Minister for Europe and Foreign Affairs Jean-Yves Le Drian on Wednesday called on the international community to reform the World Trade Organization (WTO) to achieve more competition

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th July, 2021) French Minister for Europe and Foreign Affairs Jean-Yves Le Drian on Wednesday called on the international community to reform the World Trade Organization (WTO) to achieve more competition.

"This is also the case for the World Trade Organization, which we must modernize and reform in order to achieve international trade rules that are more transparent and that ensure more competition," Le Drian said in his remarks while on his visit to Washington.

Le Drian added that in this effort, the European Union must be a vital partner of the United States.

Related Topics

World Europe Washington European Union Visit United States

Recent Stories

Polling staff to exercise their right to vote on J ..

26 seconds ago

Russia Reacts to Germany's Explanations on 'Mixed ..

28 seconds ago

Boeing Partners With US Sustainable Jet Fuel Produ ..

29 seconds ago

Andrew Brown's Family Sues 10 Officers in N. Carol ..

31 seconds ago

Man killed over land dispute

5 minutes ago

SU's research scholars receive cheques under Sindh ..

5 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.