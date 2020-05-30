PARIS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th May, 2020) The Louvre, one of France's most famous museums, which closed on March 13 due to the coronavirus pandemic, is planning to reopen on July 6, the museum said in a press release on Friday.

On Thursday, French Prime Minister Edouard Philippe announced that museums would be able to resume operations starting June 2 as part of relaxing coronavirus-related restrictions, while parks and gardens could open starting Saturday.

"The National Museum Eugene Delacroix is planning to reopen starting on Monday, on June 22, while the Louvre Museum starting on Monday, on July 6," the press release said.

According to the press release, the Carrousel Garden will open on Saturday, the Tuileries Garden on Sunday. To ensure visitors' safety and follow social distancing measures, and games and gatherings of over 10 people will be banned. The visitors will also have to wear face masks while in museums.