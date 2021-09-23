UrduPoint.com

France's Naval Group To Bill Australia For Submarine Contract Breach - CEO

Muhammad Irfan 2 days ago Thu 23rd September 2021 | 06:50 PM

France's Naval Group to Bill Australia for Submarine Contract Breach - CEO

PARIS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd September, 2021) The French shipbuilder Naval Group will issue compensation claims to Australia for the abrupt termination of a contract on submarines, Pierre Eric Pommellet, the company's CEO, said.

"Australia has asked us to provide them with detailed information (on expenses) with the indicated cost. We have just conducted a full review of all our expenses and those of our partners. It will be handed over to the customer in a few weeks," Pommellet said in an interview with the Le Figaro newspaper, issued on Thursday morning.

The company has already completed two previous contracts for submarines, signed and covered by Canberra, he added.

Australia abandoned the $66 billion deal on 12 nuclear-powered submarines with the Naval Group on September 15 in favor of obtaining such vehicles within the framework of the newly-declared security alliance with the United States and the United Kingdom, called AUKUS.

Paris was outraged by the move, describing it as a betrayal of mutual trust between the nations. 

