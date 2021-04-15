UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

France's Senior Diplomat Sees No Prospects For Turkey To Join EU At This Stage

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Thu 15th April 2021 | 12:37 PM

France's Senior Diplomat Sees No Prospects for Turkey to Join EU at This Stage

French Secretary of State for European Affairs Clement Beaune expressed the belief on Thursday that Turkey has no prospects of joining the European Union "in the current context."

PARIS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th April, 2021) French Secretary of State for European Affairs Clement Beaune expressed the belief on Thursday that Turkey has no prospects of joining the European Union "in the current context."

"I think we should admit that it [prospects of Turkey's EU accession] is largely artificial.

This is what [French] President [Emmanuel Macron] said when he received [Turkish President Recep Tayyip] Erdogan over two years ago in Paris ... There is no progress in negotiations. In the current context, we see that there are no such prospects at all," Beaune said on Radio J.

"This does not mean there is no need for partnership and discussion ... But it would be crazy to think that the EU should keep expanding, as we have to consolidate and improve our union," Beaune continued.

Related Topics

Turkey European Union Paris Progress Tayyip Erdogan All

Recent Stories

France's Support for Ukraine Does Not Mean EU Acce ..

2 minutes ago

European stock markets climb at open 15 april 2021 ..

2 minutes ago

China reports 10 new COVID-19 cases, all from over ..

11 minutes ago

Tea association in China wants to cooperate with P ..

17 minutes ago

KP situation: Corona virus claims 29 more lives i ..

17 minutes ago

Babar Azam expresses gratitude for entire nation a ..

44 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.