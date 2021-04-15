French Secretary of State for European Affairs Clement Beaune expressed the belief on Thursday that Turkey has no prospects of joining the European Union "in the current context."

PARIS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th April, 2021) French Secretary of State for European Affairs Clement Beaune expressed the belief on Thursday that Turkey has no prospects of joining the European Union "in the current context."

"I think we should admit that it [prospects of Turkey's EU accession] is largely artificial.

This is what [French] President [Emmanuel Macron] said when he received [Turkish President Recep Tayyip] Erdogan over two years ago in Paris ... There is no progress in negotiations. In the current context, we see that there are no such prospects at all," Beaune said on Radio J.

"This does not mean there is no need for partnership and discussion ... But it would be crazy to think that the EU should keep expanding, as we have to consolidate and improve our union," Beaune continued.