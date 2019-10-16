Franco-German Ministerial Council to Meet in Toulouse on Wednesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th October, 2019) The French city of Toulouse on Wednesday, October 16, will host a traditional meeting of the Franco-German Ministerial Council, chaired by French President Emmanuel Macron and German Chancellor Angela Merkel.

The participants are set to discuss a number of topics, most pertinent of which include security, defense, and climate policies.

The meeting will take place on the backdrop of Turkey's offensive in northern Syria and the upcoming October 17 EU summit, considered to be the last opportunity to reach a Brexit deal between the United Kingdom and the European Union.

According to the 1963 Elysee Treaty, leaders of France and Germany must hold regular summits to facilitate cooperation between Paris and Berlin. Since 2003, summits were replaced by joint ministerial meetings.