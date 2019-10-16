UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Franco-German Ministerial Council To Meet In Toulouse On Wednesday

Muhammad Irfan 29 seconds ago Wed 16th October 2019 | 10:10 AM

Franco-German Ministerial Council to Meet in Toulouse on Wednesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th October, 2019) The French city of Toulouse on Wednesday, October 16, will host a traditional meeting of the Franco-German Ministerial Council, chaired by French President Emmanuel Macron and German Chancellor Angela Merkel.

The participants are set to discuss a number of topics, most pertinent of which include security, defense, and climate policies.

The meeting will take place on the backdrop of Turkey's offensive in northern Syria and the upcoming October 17 EU summit, considered to be the last opportunity to reach a Brexit deal between the United Kingdom and the European Union.

According to the 1963 Elysee Treaty, leaders of France and Germany must hold regular summits to facilitate cooperation between Paris and Berlin. Since 2003, summits were replaced by joint ministerial meetings.

Related Topics

Syria Turkey France German European Union Germany Toulouse Paris Berlin United Kingdom Angela Merkel Brexit October

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

46 minutes ago

Economy would have gone bankrupt without Prime Min ..

10 hours ago

Zayed bin Sultan Charitable and Humanitarian Found ..

10 hours ago

SEWA discusses securing cables with Korean delegat ..

10 hours ago

Man held with 2kg hashish in Multan

10 hours ago

AJK President condemns Indian firing at LoC

10 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.