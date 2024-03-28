French bill seeks to ban hair discrimination affecting black women

(@FahadShabbir)

Paris, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Mar, 2024) France's parliament on Thursday began debating a bill targeting workplace discrimination based on hair texture which the draft law's backers say targets mostly black women wearing their hair naturally.

Olivier Serva, an independent National Assembly deputy for the French overseas territory of Guadeloupe and the bill's sponsor, said it would penalise any workplace discrimination based on "hair style, colour, length or texture".

Similar laws exist in around 20 US states which have identified hair discrimination as an expression of racism.

In Britain, the Equality and Human Rights Commission has issued guidelines against hair discrimination in schools.

Serva, who is black, said women "of African descent" were often encouraged before job interviews to change their style of hair.