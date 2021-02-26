UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

French, Chinese Leaders Discuss COVID-19 Response, Global Security Issues, Green Policy

Sumaira FH 44 seconds ago Fri 26th February 2021 | 04:40 PM

French, Chinese Leaders Discuss COVID-19 Response, Global Security Issues, Green Policy

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th February, 2021) French President Emmanuel Macron has conversed with his Chinese counterpart, Xi Jinping, via phone on such issues as international efforts to tackle the coronavirus crisis, global security challenges, initiatives to mitigate the effects of climate change, and global security challenges, the French Presidency said on Friday.

According to the Elysee Palace, the conversation took place on Thursday.

"The fight against the pandemic requires more than ever resolute action by the international community to strengthen healthcare systems as well as support for the development and distribution of tests, treatments, and vaccines. The President of the Republic [Macron] encouraged China to include its contribution to the international response, especially vaccines, within this multilateral and transparent framework," the presidency said in a statement.

It added that both presidents expressed their support to the ACT-A initiative, a scheme comprising global health organizations like the WHO, and governments to provide aid to developing countries during the COVID-19 crisis through development, production of COVID-19 tests, treatments, and vaccines and ensuring eligible access to them.

The French president also expressed hope over the advance of the landmark EU-China investment deal to come into force as soon as possible so that Beijing would fulfill its pledges on forced labor and the ratification of relevant International Labor Organization's conventions.

The leaders also discussed regional challenges of common concern, including the situation in Myanmar following the military coup, and the G20 Debt Service Suspension Initiative, which entails the easing of pressure on coronavirus-hit economies of low-income nations around the globe through the relief of interest payments on their loans. The scheme, which targets 46 countries, 30 out of which are African states, has recently been prolonged until June.

Additionally, the politicians exchanged on ecological issues, including gas-zero-emission goals and the protection of biodiversity. Macron and Jinping also agreed to intensify bilateral cooperation "in the civil nuclear, aeronautics and agri-food sectors," the statement read.

Related Topics

China Nuclear Resolute Beijing Myanmar June Xi Jinping Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Abdullah bin Zayed meets with Indian Minister of E ..

41 minutes ago

‏UAE announces 3,498 new COVID-19 cases, 2,478 r ..

1 hour ago

Struck new agreement with Qatar for LNG import, sa ..

1 hour ago

Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques makes telephone ..

2 hours ago

OPEC daily basket price stood at $65.42 a barrel

2 hours ago

Hareem Shah’s new video goes viral on social med ..

3 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.