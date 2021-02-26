French, Chinese Leaders Discuss COVID-19 Response, Global Security Issues, Green Policy

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th February, 2021) French President Emmanuel Macron has conversed with his Chinese counterpart, Xi Jinping, via phone on such issues as international efforts to tackle the coronavirus crisis, global security challenges, initiatives to mitigate the effects of climate change, and global security challenges, the French Presidency said on Friday.

According to the Elysee Palace, the conversation took place on Thursday.

"The fight against the pandemic requires more than ever resolute action by the international community to strengthen healthcare systems as well as support for the development and distribution of tests, treatments, and vaccines. The President of the Republic [Macron] encouraged China to include its contribution to the international response, especially vaccines, within this multilateral and transparent framework," the presidency said in a statement.

It added that both presidents expressed their support to the ACT-A initiative, a scheme comprising global health organizations like the WHO, and governments to provide aid to developing countries during the COVID-19 crisis through development, production of COVID-19 tests, treatments, and vaccines and ensuring eligible access to them.

The French president also expressed hope over the advance of the landmark EU-China investment deal to come into force as soon as possible so that Beijing would fulfill its pledges on forced labor and the ratification of relevant International Labor Organization's conventions.

The leaders also discussed regional challenges of common concern, including the situation in Myanmar following the military coup, and the G20 Debt Service Suspension Initiative, which entails the easing of pressure on coronavirus-hit economies of low-income nations around the globe through the relief of interest payments on their loans. The scheme, which targets 46 countries, 30 out of which are African states, has recently been prolonged until June.

Additionally, the politicians exchanged on ecological issues, including gas-zero-emission goals and the protection of biodiversity. Macron and Jinping also agreed to intensify bilateral cooperation "in the civil nuclear, aeronautics and agri-food sectors," the statement read.