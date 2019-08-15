UrduPoint.com
French Court Jails Man For 7 Months Over Toppling De Gaulle Statue - Reports

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Thu 15th August 2019 | 12:00 AM

French Court Jails Man for 7 Months Over Toppling De Gaulle Statue - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th August, 2019) A court in the French town of Evreux on Wednesday sentenced a local man to seven months in jail for toppling a statue of General Charles de Gaulle, local media said.

The 30-year-old was charged after being identified in a surveillance video that showed fans of the Algerian football team knock the statue down from its base, the France Bleu radio reported.

The man, an ethnic Senegalese, will be released on parole after serving four months. The bronze statue of the late French president was brought down a month after it was unveiled in June.

