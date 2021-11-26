French fishermen blocking ferries in Calais: AFP reporter

French fishermen on Friday began a day of action to disrupt cross-Channel traffic in protest at the post-Brexit fishing rights granted by Britain, blocking ferries seeking to access the northern port of Calais

Calais, France, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Nov, 2021 ) :French fishermen on Friday began a day of action to disrupt cross-Channel traffic in protest at the post-Brexit fishing rights granted by Britain, blocking ferries seeking to access the northern port of Calais.

Five fishing boats blocked access to the port as part of a protest due to last one-and-a-half hours, an AFP correspondent said. They were also expected later to disrupt freight traffic seeking to enter the Channel Tunnel.