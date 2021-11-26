UrduPoint.com

French Fishermen Blocking Ferries In Calais: AFP Reporter

French fishermen on Friday began a day of action to disrupt cross-Channel traffic in protest at the post-Brexit fishing rights granted by Britain, blocking ferries seeking to access the northern port of Calais

Five fishing boats blocked access to the port as part of a protest due to last one-and-a-half hours, an AFP correspondent said. They were also expected later to disrupt freight traffic seeking to enter the Channel Tunnel.

