French Foreign Minister Explains Reason For Not Recalling Ambassador To UK

Sun 19th September 2021 | 01:50 AM

PARIS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th September, 2021) France has not recalled its ambassador in the United Kingdom over the recent situation with Australia because Paris is aware of London's "opportunism," Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian said on Saturday.

On Friday, the minister announced that France had recalled its ambassadors to the United States and Australia in the wake of Canberra walking back on a submarine deal with Paris in favor of starting a defense partnership with Washington and London.

"We have recalled our ambassadors (to the US and Australia) in order to reassess the situation.

There is no need for that in the UK. We are aware of their constant opportunism. That is why there is no need (for us) to bring back the ambassador for clarification," Le Drian told the France 2 broadcaster.

Earlier this week, the US, Australia and the UK announced a new trilateral AUKUS defense partnership. The new defensive pact forced Canberra to give up on a $66 billion contract with France to develop 12 state-of-the-art conventionally powered attack submarines, as the defensive alliance promises to enhance Australia's fleet with nuclear-powered submarines.

