French foreign minister visits Kyiv, says Ukraine 'will remain priority'

Kyiv, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jan, 2024) France's new foreign minister Stephane Sejourne on Saturday renewed his country's support for Ukraine as he visited Kyiv in his first official trip abroad with the Russian invasion nearing a second anniversary.

The visit comes at a crucial time for Ukraine with allies struggling to secure funding while some worry that Kyiv could be forgotten amid new conflicts in the middle East.

"Despite the multiplying crisis, Ukraine is and will remain France's priority," Sejourne said.

Sejourne explained that "the fundamental principles of international law and the values of Europe, as well as the security interests of the French" were at stake in Ukraine.

"Russia hopes Ukraine and its supporters will get tired before it does. We will not falter," Sejourne added.

France has supported Kiev both militarily and diplomatically since the beginning of the war, but critics say it could do more.

Sejourne was speaking alongside his Ukrainian counterpart Dmytro Kuleba, who praised the minister's "important" visit immediately after his appointment, despite Russian strikes on the country.

"I am grateful to you for your courage, for the fact that he did not turn around on the way," Kuleba said.

He added that they had "discussed the further supply of systems and missiles to protect the Ukrainian sky, as well as the supply of drones to Ukraine."

Sejourne in Ukraine as the country fended off another assault from Russia, which launched 40 drones and missiles overnight.

"Russia continues to deliberately target and strike civilian infrastructure in defiance of international law," Sejourne said.

Ukrainian officials including President Volodymyr Zelensky have pushed for more air defence as Russia bolsters its weapon stockpiles and renews aerial assaults.

France has provided artillery and air defence means to Ukraine, Sejourne said.

"We are entering a new phase of defence cooperation" aiming to "strengthen Ukraine's capacity to produce the weapons it needs on its own soil," he said.

