French Foreign Ministry Denies Harboring Venezuela's Guaido In Embassy

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Fri 05th June 2020 | 04:12 PM

PARIS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th June, 2020) The French Foreign Ministry refuted on Friday claims that Venezuelan opposition leader Juan Guaido was hiding in the French embassy in Caracas.

Earlier in the day, Venezuelan Foreign Minister Jorge Arreaza said that Guaido was at the French embassy in the Venezuelan capital, adding that the Latin American country was awaiting his extradition.

"Mister Juan Guaido is not at the French residence in Caracas. We have repeatedly said this to the Venezuelan authorities," the ministry's representative said at a briefing.

The representative added that all efforts should be focused on finding a political solution to the Venezuelan crisis, as only a democratic path and free, transparent and credible elections would allow for a resolution to the situation in the country in the long term.

Along with the European Union and its partners in the international contact group, France calls on all responsible parties in Venezuela, including the authorities, to enter into meaningful negotiations to achieve this goal, the representative said.

