French Health Chief Expects 5th Coronavirus Wave in Country to Peak in Late January

PARIS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd December, 2021) The French government anticipates that the ongoing fifth coronavirus wave will reach its peak in late January, Health Minister Olivier Veran said on Friday.

"We expect the peak (of the fifth coronavirus wave) in late January if nothing changes," Veran said in a live broadcast on Franceinfo.

According to him, a coronavirus patient is admitted to intensive care every 10 minutes 24 hours a day.

Veran noted that the new wave of the pandemic in France started in mid-November.

To date, France has confirmed more than 7.8 million COVID-19 cases and over 120,000 linked fatalities, while over 77% of the country's population have received at least one shot of a vaccine against the virus, and more than 75% have completed immunization.