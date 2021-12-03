UrduPoint.com

French Health Chief Expects 5th Coronavirus Wave In Country To Peak In Late January

Faizan Hashmi 1 hour ago Fri 03rd December 2021 | 03:10 PM

French Health Chief Expects 5th Coronavirus Wave in Country to Peak in Late January

PARIS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd December, 2021) The French government anticipates that the ongoing fifth coronavirus wave will reach its peak in late January, Health Minister Olivier Veran said on Friday.

"We expect the peak (of the fifth coronavirus wave) in late January if nothing changes," Veran said in a live broadcast on Franceinfo.

According to him, a coronavirus patient is admitted to intensive care every 10 minutes 24 hours a day. 

Veran noted that the new wave of the pandemic in France started in mid-November.

   

To date, France has confirmed more than 7.8 million COVID-19 cases and over 120,000 linked fatalities, while over 77% of the country's population have received at least one shot of a vaccine against the virus, and more than 75% have completed immunization.                                                                                                                                                                                                                                           

Related Topics

France January Government Million Coronavirus

Recent Stories

One more die, 21 new corona positive cases reporte ..

One more die, 21 new corona positive cases reported in 24 hours

43 seconds ago
 SMEDA to organize CRM training on Dec 8

SMEDA to organize CRM training on Dec 8

45 seconds ago
 K-IV water supply project to be completed in Oct 2 ..

K-IV water supply project to be completed in Oct 2023

46 seconds ago
 China's Guizhou invests 13.9 bln USD in tourism in ..

China's Guizhou invests 13.9 bln USD in tourism industry in Jan.-Oct.

48 seconds ago
 500,000 people get free medical treatment through ..

500,000 people get free medical treatment through Sehat Card Plus: Jhagra

3 minutes ago
 Iran nuclear talks set for pause: news agency

Iran nuclear talks set for pause: news agency

4 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.